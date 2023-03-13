Delta is a four-month-old female who was surrendered with her mother and two other cats. Delta is very shy and timid and she will need a patient owner who is willing to spend time socializing her. While at the shelter, Delta has made progress in socialization. She is playful, but still skittish when approached by people. Delta should go to a quiet home with no young children or dogs, but another friendly cat in the home might help Delta adjust. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org