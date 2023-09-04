DEVAN&JANE

Our names are Devan and Jane. We are DSH. We are a bonded sister/brother team who were rescued from the outside. Jane (black/white) watches over her brother Devan (brown tabby/white). People to play with us with lots of toys and love to share is the family we are looking for. We will not be separated, so do not ask about just one of us. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com