Diamond is a female mastiff about 6 years old. She just came into the shelter and has already won everyone’s heart! She is as sweet as can be, and has a wonderful “smile.” She would be a welcome addition to any family. We are told Diamond is fine with children and other dogs. Diamond loves going for walks and socializing with the volunteers and staff. She is happiest when with people and getting lots of love and attention. We have a feeling that Diamond, in spite of her size, may think of herself as a “lap dog.” She would bring lots of love and companionship to your life and make your home complete. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
