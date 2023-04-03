Our boy is a big ol’ love machine. His story is sad but with a happy ending. Doc was living in the woods with a homeless couple and they ended up getting a home but they left him behind to fend for himself. One of the local animal control officers heard about his situation and brought him to us. Doc was in rough shape; his eyes were in need of surgery because his eye lids were growing into his eyes, causing great pain. When he arrived, his eyes were bleeding and almost closed shut. Doc was in severe discomfort but was still purring up a storm. Our big man has had Entropion surgery to fix his eyes and is now so happy and in no more pain. Now he can find his food dish much quicker because even though he was in pain, Doc loves his Friskies patè. The big man has been neutered and has received all his vaccines and is microchipped. You will never have to look for this kitty in your home — just open a can of food and he will come running. Besides, at 14 pounds, he is hard to miss. Doc has spent 10-plus years living outside in a life of so much uncertainty it’s time he gets the window seat in the sun and a safe home to call his own. Doc is FIV and Leukemia negative.
If you are interested in Doc the cat, or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.