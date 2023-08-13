NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Community Center is hosting its outdoor Dog Days of Summer event at its location at 104 North Washington St., on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local artisans will be offering animal related handmade art and crafts along with music, dog costume and tricks contests with prizes, raffles, kids activities and more! Axel, North Attleboro’s favorite pooch, will also be onsite for photos. The Community Center welcomes all dogs.
This event is funded in part by the local North Attleboro Cultural Council.
Contact Cindy O’Brien at naartsco@comcast.net for inquiries or call 508-463-7876.