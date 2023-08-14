Dozer is a male Am Staff mix, about 1 1/2 years old. He is one handsome guy and has the most amazing eyes! He needs some time to get to know people and is shy and nervous at first, but once he feels safe and secure, he “smiles” from ear to ear, wags from head to toe and gives the best doggie kisses. He also likes getting lots of belly rubs and snuggles. Dozer has lots of energy and would love a fenced yard where he could run and play with all kinds of toys and/or an active person/family who enjoys going on lots of walks/hikes. He enjoys learning new things and is very smart. Dozer would prefer a home with no other animals and no small children. He would bring lots of companionship, laughter and love to your life and home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com