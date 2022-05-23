Drako is a male Am-Staff mix, about 8 months old. He is a little nervous right now, but warms up quickly and seems to like everyone. He enjoys going for walks and walks well with the use of a martingale collar and easy-walk harness. He is a bundle of energy from his head to his toes and needs an active person/family who would include him in lots of activities and play time. A fenced yard would be ideal. Drako could benefit from obedience training. He seems fine with other dogs — we are not yet sure about cats. Because of his energy and enthusiasm, we do recommend no toddlers (he would be too active and jumpy for them). But older children should be fine. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.