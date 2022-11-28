Duke decided it was time to wear his new holiday bandana, hoping he would soon have a new family/person to sit with and watch all those holiday movies with together. Approximately 5 years old, Duke is a sweet and happy guy who enjoys playing in the play yard and going for walks with the volunteers. He is also happy just “hanging out” with someone, getting lots of pats and snuggles. When the weather was hot, Duke loved the swimming pool! Duke does have some skin sensitivities for which we feed him salmon and potato. We recommend breed knowledge. A fenced yard would be ideal. Toddlers may be too active for Duke, but older children would be fine. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Duke is dreaming of a new home and family for the holidays and his very own stocking full of treats and toys. Duke would bring lots of love and companionship to your life and make your holidays truly happy.Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com