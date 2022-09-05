Duke is a male Am Staff, about 5 years old. He is a sweet and happy guy. Duke does have some skin sensitivities, and we recommend a good quality dog food that specializes in sensitive skin. We are currently feeding him food with salmon and potato. We also recommend breed knowledge. A fenced yard would be ideal. Toddlers may be too active for Duke, but older children would be fine. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.