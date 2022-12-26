All Duke wants for Christmas is YOU!! He put on his holiday bandana and is dreaming of his very own stocking as you all celebrate the holidays together! Duke is a 5-year-old Am Staff. He would like to be your one and only pet. A good diet of salmon and potato food or fish-based food helps keep his skin healthy. Toddlers would be too active for Duke, but older children should be fine. He would bring lots of love and companionship to your life and make your holidays truly happy. Duke is the new “best friend” you have been looking for and the perfect one to help you ring in the New Year. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com