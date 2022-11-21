Meet Dusty the Rag Doll who is one handsome man. Our boy is very social and outgoing. He is our doorman who loves to greet all our guests. I am sure a window seat would suit him fine on a nice sunny day. Dusty loves to come and spend time with all of us and likes to be around any other cats that roam our shelter. He is up to date on all vaccines and neutered. Please don’t be discouraged by his 17 years, he still has a lot time to give many more years of love and affection. Please don’t let this very sweet senior waste any more of his precious time here at the shelter.
If you are interested in Dusty the Rag Doll or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com