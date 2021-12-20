Dylan & Zelda

“Our names are Dylan and Zelda. We are male/female DLH. We are bonded siblings. We need a home with a family who have cat experience, especially with shy kittens. Who are fine with giving us time and patience to feel safe, and not give up on us. It may take some time for us. We are 5 months old. A family cat companion will be of help to us as we adjust. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
