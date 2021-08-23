Meet Earl Grey. He is a handsome, 8-year-old neutered pitbull. He is up to date on all vaccines, heartworm- and Lyme-tested negative and microchipped. He loves action films and nonfiction books, long walks, cats , squeak toys and treats. He is good with older children and he loves to play ball. Earl loves to learn new tricks, long car rides, water and naps. Earl dislikes other dogs small or large. He is looking for his fur-ever home.
If you are interested in Earl Grey or another animal at North Attleboro Animal Shelter please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate, dry cat, and kitten food.
A cats-only Get Your Fix is set for Aug. 31; spay or neuter with vaccines, microchip, revolution, and nail trim for just $100, cash or check. You must preregister and prepay prior to the event in person at the shelter only.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
