Edwin & Ellie

“Our names are Edwin and Ellie. We are DMH. We are bonded, loving 4-month-old siblings. I, Edwin, am a semi-longhaired buff tiger and my sister, Ellie, is a medium haired tuxedo. We are loving to each other. A quiet home with time and patience to give us would be purr-fect. We will only be adopted together — not separately. An approved application is required for an appointment to meet us.
Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
