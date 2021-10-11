“Good afternoon, my name is Elder. I’m an older gentleman. I am a neutered domestic short-hair and am up to date on all my vaccines, FIV\FeLV-negative and microchipped. Some folks may describe me as grumpy, but the reality is I just do not like hands anywhere in my vicinity. I much prefer to be left alone. It would be best if my humans serve me copious amounts of that heavenly moist cat food, catnip and a endless amount of cat treats. I require a window throne so I can slumber in the sunshine. My humble humans sometimes refer to it as a cat perch. I enjoy classic Western movies. I dislike loud music. I am good with other cats, dogs are OK but no children, please! Are you willing to pamper me for the rest of my days? If so please stop by and Take ME Home! HEY YOU KIDS! GET OFF MY CAT BED!”
If you are interested in Elder or any of our other wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: kitten and cat dry food, moist cat pate, paper towels, bleach, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, and fresh veggies.
A Get Your Fix clinic for dogs only will be held Oct. 27. Spay or neuter with vaccines, microchipping, revolution, and nail trim for just $150 cash or check.. Must register and pay prior to event in person at the shelter only.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
