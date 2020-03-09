“Good day. Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Elder and I’m an older gentleman. Some folks may describe me as ornery, but the reality is I just do not like hands anywhere in my vicinity. I much prefer to be left alone. It would be best if my humans serve me copious amounts of that heavenly moist food. I require a window throne so I can slumber in the sunshine. My humble humans sometimes refer that as a cat perch. I have received a clean bill of health from the veterinarians. They have declared me FIV and FeLV free and I have been neutered and microchipped.
If you are interested in Elder or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
