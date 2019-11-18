Ella is a 6-year-old Cane Corso who arrived at the Mansfield shelter from a neglectful situation. Yet she loves people. Ella is not yet housetrained, and she is not used to walking on a leash. We are working on both of these issues while she is at the shelter, but she will need an experienced dog owner, preferably one with knowledge of the breed, who will work with her. Ella is up to date with vaccinations, is heartworm and Lyme negative, and has been spayed. Ella will likely attach quickly to her new owner, which could result in overly protective behavior. Because of her size, she will need a home where there are no small children or other pets. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
