Ella is an extremely sweet, playful 6-year-old Cane Corso who enjoys people and playing with other dogs. Ella spent her whole life in a kennel, missing out on crucial early socialization. As a result, she is afraid of everything outside of the kennel including ordinary things like stairs and cars. We’ve noticed at the shelter that Ella is braver and more willing to explore in the presence of another dog. Ella will need a very patient owner, preferably one with another playful dog. Because of her size and lack of socialization, prospective adopters should have no children under 14 and no small pets. Ella is spayed and up to date on shots. For information about Mansfield shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
