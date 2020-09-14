“I am a beautiful domestic long-hair spayed older tabby. I love to have my luxurious locks brushed. I am up to date on all my vaccines, microchipped, and my FIV/ FELV is negative. I am looking for a quiet home. I would love to be the center of your world. I also love long movies and reruns, and a window seat would be perfect. I’m looking for love in all the right places. Can I come with you?”
If you are interested in Emma or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Next rabies clinic is 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available.
The shelter is in need of dry and moist pate cat and kitten food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags and paper towels.
We also collect returnable bottle and cans; proceeds help animals in various ways.
