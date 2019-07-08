Emmet is a male Am Staff, about 5 years old. He recently came into the shelter and is a little shy and nervous right now — getting to know everyone — but he is warming up quickly. We were told Emmet “guards” his food and toys — and, therefore we do recommend no young children and special care would be needed if another dog/pet was present in the home. He seems to relax more when outside the kennel/shelter — enjoying going for walks and playing in the play yard. We recommend using a harness when walking Emmet. He is one handsome guy — with lots of love to give. Emmet would bring lots of companionship and joy to your life — proving to be the “best friend” you have been looking for! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.