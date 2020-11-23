Envy is a nearly 6-year-old calico female. She’s looking for a foster (or foster-to-adopt) who does not have other cats. Envy LOVES attention and would love to be your sole kitty lovebug. She loves to play with wand toys and will meow at you with glee when you come in a room that she’s in. Envy needs help with some behavior traits — she’s a bit of a door dasher — so her ideal home would be with someone who lives with a separate entryway so she could not sneak out or someone who has experience in socializing cats to deter her from this behavior. Envy is looking for that purr-fect sunny window seat to relax in and be someone’s spoiled little princess. She would do best in a house without young children.
To meet her, please fill out an adoption or foster application. Go to www.angelcathaven.com and fill out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
