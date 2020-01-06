I am a 1 year-old black female Lionhead Rabbit. I love to lay in the sun and race back and forth. But I am the happiest when I eat fresh veggies and cuddle.
If you are interested in Eve or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or e-mail FCamara@nattleboro.com.
