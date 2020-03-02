Fawn 2 is the sweetest shy cat you will ever meet. Although she is very conservative about asking for attention, she will never turn down a good petting session. In the months she has spent in her foster home, she has shown she is a very loving cat. She is not one to scratch or bite, but she will let you know if she’s getting overwhelmed by giving a scared hiss. She is FIV+ but with regular vetting and remaining indoors only, she will likely live a long, healthy life. She has been in foster care with and without other pets. When paired with another cat, Fawn 2 showed very little interest in her new friend. She was always accepting and never hissed, but still did not seem to care about having a playmate. We believe Fawn 2 would make an amazing addition to a single cat household, or a very calm and accepting addition to a household with other cats. She is very independent and low maintenance and can thrive in a range of homes. This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her, please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
