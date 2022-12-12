Our pet of the week is Melody. She is a lovable, 3-year-old spayed female Pitbull mix. She is up to date on all her vaccines, heartworm and Lyme tested negative. She is also micro-chipped. Our girl is just a baby She loves car rides, long walks, long-lasting chews and cuddles. Melody also enjoys naps, toys, and she is eager to learn new tricks. She is not crazy about cats but is good with children and other dogs. Melody is looking for a loving home to call her own. Can she come home with you and love you furrever??
If you are interested in Melody or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, bedding and towels.