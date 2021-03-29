Fendi is a male Am Staff mix about 3 years old. He has the most unusual unusual markings and seems to love everyone! Fendi LOVES running and playing in the play yard. A home with a fenced yard would be ideal. He would not be suitable for an apartment, as he does have a tendency to bark for attention. Fendi is happiest when he is with people, and does not enjoy being alone. A home where there is someone home most of the time or a home with someone who is able to take Fendi to work would be ideal. Fendi enjoys going for walks and walks well with the use of a harness and martingale collar. He may be happiest as the only pet in the home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
