Are you looking for a companion for your cat? Fig might be the answer. Fig, who is estimated to be 2 or 3 years old, is an independent girl who wants life on her terms. She would make a better companion for another cat than for a human. She enjoys being around other cats, and playing with toys. Although she allows petting, especially on her chin and ears, she doesn’t seek human companionship, and she doesn’t like to be picked up. Fig is quiet, and she will hide if strangers visit. Fig would not be suitable for a home with young children.
Fig, a short-haired torti, was originally trapped with her kittens. She was spayed and vaccinated, and she has been living in a foster home for quite a while. Now she is ready for adoption.
Fig is in a foster home, not at the shelter. If you are interested in meeting her or learning more about her, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.