Flo is a petite, seven-year-old, short-hair female who was surrendered when her owner went into a nursing home. She is an indoor cat who is spayed and current with vaccinations. When Flo came to the shelter, she was very frightened by the shelter environment, so she was moved to a foster home where she has done well. Flo enjoys lounging in sunny spots, sleeping in bed with her foster mom (usually under the covers), playing with catnip toys, and getting kisses on her head. She does not scratch at furniture, rugs or walls, but uses all of the cat condo/scratch posts provided. Flo can be quite shy at first, and she will need patience and space to settle in. She would do best with a cat-savvy human, and probably as the only cat in the house unless the resident cat is very friendly and used to other cats. Flo is NOT at the shelter. If you are interested in learning more about her, or meeting her, email: adopt@mansfieldshelter.org