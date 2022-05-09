Foxy acts and looks younger than his 16 years, and recent blood work showed no abnormalities. Foxy was surrendered because his elderly owner could no longer care for him. He is an indoor, long-haired cat with an affectionate disposition. In his former home he enjoyed being petted and sitting with or sleeping in bed with his owner. Foxy is relaxed and laid-back, gentle, sweet, and agile. If you are interested in Foxy, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. To see other shelter pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.