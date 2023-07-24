Our pet of the week is Foxy, a shy but sweet dilute tortie. She is about 2 years old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on all vaccines.
When you first meet her, she will be withdrawn but very curious about you and will listen while you are talking. Our sweet girl is learning to trust and wants human contact. Anyone who is interested must have patience and be willing to spend time so she can gain confidence. It will not take long for this beauty to melt your heart. Once you look into her eyes you will see a kitty that just wants love.
If you are interested in Foxy the cat, or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist and dry dog food, moist and dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.