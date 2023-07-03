Our pet of the week is Frank, a very sweet and loving Yorkie mix. He is a very happy male who loves to play either by himself or a game of fetch if you feel up to it. Frank loves everyone — cats and dogs and even our shelter turtle. Our boy loves to go on walks and has great recall. He really cannot sit still, so he will not be on your lap very long. He has to see the world around him. He will give you lots of kisses and will come running every time he sees you. Frank can be a little stubborn, so don’t try to push him. He knows what he likes and he will let you know if you cross the line. He hates anyone to touch his butt!!! Frank is up to date with vaccines microchipped and neutered. This adorable little guy is only 2 years old, so he is still a baby. Frankie is one bundle of love.
If you are interested in Frank the dog or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
“Get Your Fix Cats Only” will be held on July 27. Please stop by the shelter any time after July 5 to preregister and prepay. Spay or neuter, vaccines, flea treat, nail trim and microchip, all for $150 cash or check only. Limited space available.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.