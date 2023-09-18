St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin will offer pet blessings on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The service at the church, at 237 Pleasant St., Franklin, will be outside at 10 a.m.
“Our beloved pets are an important part of our lives and our families,” the church stated in a press release. “At St. John’s, we want to thank them for their companionship, and all that they give us.
“In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, we’ll offer blessings for the animals in our lives, whether they be real or plush. Crate, leash, or tack them up and bring them with you to the outdoor service.”
For more information, call 508-528-2387 or email admin@StJohnsFranklinMA.org.