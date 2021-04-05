Meet Fred and Frank, a bonded pair and brothers. Both are 8-month-old, domestic short-hair neutered males. Fred and Frank are up to date on their vaccines, microchipped and both tested negative for FIV and FeLV. They enjoy naps, action films, and sci-fi novels. They love to cuddle, bird watch and play with their toys. Fred and Frank are looking for a forever home together where they can become a part of the family.
If you are interested in Fred and Frank or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Please note due to the current Covid-19 restriction, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to set up an appointment, or to answer any questions. Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. Or send us a monetary donation in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals.
The shelter is offering a Get Your Fix clinic for cats only on April 26 For $100, cats will be spayed or neutered, updated on rabies and distemper shots, microchipped, have their nails trimmed and get flea and tick prevention.
