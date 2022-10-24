Fresca is a short-haired, neutered male who came to the Mansfield shelter as a stray. We estimate his age to be 2-5 years old. Fresca is inquisitive, friendly, and outgoing. He is also independent, has a feisty streak, and will let you know when he has had enough attention and wants some space. Fresca would do best in a home with an experienced cat owner, where there are no young children. If you are interested in Fresca, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. For other shelter pets, please see our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.