“My name is Frost and I am a male DLH. I was with my person for 14 years, ever since I was a kitten. I am now ready for a new home and a person to care about me. I have not lived with other pets. A home where I am the only pet would be best for me. I am a big guy with large double toes...with a heart on one of my double toes! I have a senior adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.