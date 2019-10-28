“Hi, my name is Galloway and I’m a 2-year-old male guinea pig looking for a forever home. I prefer to be by myself, so I can give you all my love and attention to you. I love all different kinds of veggies, just not Brussels sprouts. I love to play with my toys and have little piggy naps.”
If you are interested in Galloway or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of moist cat food and dry cat food, rabbit food and paper towels.
