Meet Garbanzo. He is a 11-year-old Boston terrier mix. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, heartworm tested-negative and microchipped. Garbanzo loves to go for car rides, explore, action films and romantic novels. His favorite things are toys, cuddles and sitting on your lap. He likes long walks but loves to be carried, too. He is good with other dogs, cats and children. Garbanzo wants to be best friends forever with you.
If you are interested in Garbanzo or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, Pine–Sol and Dawn dish soap.
We also collect Massachusetts redeemable bottles and cans at the shelter. The funds from this go to help animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.