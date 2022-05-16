Gatsby is a gorgeous, long-haired male estimated to be around 7 years old. He was surrendered as a stray. Gatsby arrived neutered and friendly with just a bit of catitude. He’s a handsome boy who loves treats and being loved until he’s had enough. He means no disrespect but because of this he may not be well suited for a home with young children. Previous kitty experience would be a plus. Gatsby is current with his vaccinations and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Currently he’s tolerating the other kitties in the shelter but we feel he would much prefer to be king of his castle.
Nine Lives of Norton is open for adoptions on Saturdays by appointment only. Please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet Gatsby — you’ll be glad you did! Nine Lives is located at 84 Hill St. in Norton. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.