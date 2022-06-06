We cannot believe that Gatsby is still with us. He’s a gorgeous long-haired feline estimated to be around 7 years old. He was surrendered as a stray. Gatsby arrived neutered and friendly with just a bit of catitude. He’s a handsome boy who loves treats and being loved until he’s had enough love — treats he will munch on as long as they are being offered. He means no disrespect but because of this he may not be well suited for a home with young children. Previous kitty experience would be a plus. Gatsby is current with his vaccinations and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Currently he’s tolerating the other kitties in the shelter but we feel he would much prefer to be king of his castle.
Nine Lives of Norton is open for adoptions on Saturdays by appointment only. We will not be open for adoptions on June 25 as we will be celebrating our 25th year of assisting area felines. Please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet Gatsby and all of the other wonderful kitties — you’ll be glad you did! Nine Lives of Norton is located at 84 Hill St. in Norton. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.