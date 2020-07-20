Wonderful Ghost is looking for a foster/foster-to-adopt home that he can thrive in! Ghost is a 1 1/2-year-old, all-black short-haired male. He is a chatty boy who likes to “chirp” at you when he’d like your attention. Ghost is working on socializing and learning to play. He likes other cats and tries to make friends with them. He needs a home with another non-dominant kitty friend who can help show him how to enjoy the spoiled life as an indoor cat but who isn’t too “in your face.” Is Ghost the purr-fect boy for you?
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
A special note: given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
