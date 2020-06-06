Ghost is a 3-year-old neutered male German shepherd mix. He is up to date on all his vaccines, has tested negative for heartworms and is microchipped. Ghost is a 105-pound, large-breed working dog. He loves long walks, watching movies, playing ball in the back yard and car rides. He prefers to be the only dog. Cats are OK, but no small children due to his large size. Ghost knows his commands: sit, stay and come, and he would love to learn more. Will you be his new forever teacher?
If you are interested in Ghost or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128. Our email is Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Also, the shelter needs kitten food and 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass to raise money for the animals.
