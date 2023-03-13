My name is Gia and I am a female DSH. I was taken out of my home when my person was hospitalized. I was a kitten when I came to my home. Now at 7, I was leaving the one place I knew. From a home to a cage is a transition that has not come easy for me. I only knew one person. Confused and lonely, I am hesitant to trust the shelter people who care for me. I am doing better than when I first came in. Time and patience is what I need to feel safe again. I need to be the only pet in a home — an adult home with someone who understand cats and would give me both patience and time. I have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call Rob at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com