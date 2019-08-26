“My name is Gillighan, and I am a male DSH tabby. I lost my home when my person moved. I am quiet at the shelter; it’s hard to ask for attention when feeling sad. I would like a quiet home, one in which I can feel safe and cared about. It may take me some days to feel at home but I will try my best each day. I am 3 years old. I also have double toes to add to my handsome gray-white tabby markings. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
