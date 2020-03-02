“Hi, my name is Gilly and I’m about 2 years old. I’m a neutered domestic long-hair and I’m negative for heartworm, FIV and FeLV. I used to think people were very scary so I hid and hissed to keep them away. I’ve recently discovered that people aren’t so bad and now I beg to get petted! I also really enjoy being brushed and playing with toys. I love treats and cat nip. Do you have a quiet home for me?”
If you are interested in Gilly or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
Please also consider donating to the shelter; we are in need of 39-gallon or larger trash bags, paper towels and Pine-Sol.
