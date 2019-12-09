Ginger is an 8-year-old full-figured gal who is very much looking forward to finding her forever home. She enjoys lounging in her cat tree, but is also very playful. She likes the company of humans, but not other cats, is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you are interested in Ginger or any other cats at King Philip Animal Rescue, email us at KDahlstrom@onebeacon.com. Check out our Facebook page to see all the cats in our care.
