Grayson is a male Am Staff, about 2 years old. He is a happy guy who enjoys going for walks and playing with toys and balls in the play yard. He also may excel at agility, as he is a bundle of energy from his head to his toes and loves to jump! If you are looking for a fun and active new “best friend,” Grayson is the one for you! He appears to know some basic commands and will learn quickly. Grayson would be happiest as the only pet in the home, but he promises he will give you enough love, laughter and companionship for two! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com