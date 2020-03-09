"Right about now you are saying, 'WOW, he is gorgeous!' Yes, you are correct. I am a hunk! My name is Grayson and I recently turned 2. My dad is an American bulldog and mom is a red pittie, but I think the mailman was a great Dane! I'm a blue bodacious babe looking for love. I've lived with other dogs, too! I want my soulmate to be fun and active, yet responsible and chill.
"If you can handle all my glory then stop by and tell em' Grayson sent ya! I'm at the Attleboro Animal Shelter. We're open Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and weekends 11-3. You can fill out your application ahead of time at www.faaspets.org."
