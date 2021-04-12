Just one look at Greta’s face and you will fall for her! A very sweet, older bull mastiff, Greta is a stray who is approximately 7 years old. We do not know her history but she appears to be spayed and has started her vaccinations. Even though she is a senior, she still has spunk and enjoys walks and our large play yard. She seems to like other dogs and loves spending time with people. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Greta, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application and schedule an appointment. For other pets available at Mansfield Animal Shelter, see our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
