Meet Gypsy the dwarf rabbit. She is all white with what looks like black mascara all around her eyes. Her looks are striking; you just want to pick her up and give her a hug. These rabbits are very small and are very affectionate. Gypsy loves to be held and enjoys petting. Our girl is litter box-trained, which is huge because you can let her run around out of her cage. Its very important to let them out of the cage to get them exercise and some mental stimulation so they can explore their surroundings. Gypsy is a very happy little girl and will give you years of love and make you smile watching her play. She is scheduled to be spayed on April 27 and she will be good to go home. Come on in and meet her, she is beautiful.
If you are interested in Gypsy or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
