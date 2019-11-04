“Hi! My name is Hambone and I’m a very playful 5-year-old Chihuahua mix. I love being around people giving kisses. That’s the best; cuddling is a close second. I’m looking for a loving family that loves going for walks and playing in the backyard. I like small children, dogs and cats are okay! I’m up to date on all my vaccines and my heartworm test is negative. Can I come home and play with you?”
If you are interested in Hambone or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of moist and dry cat food, trash bags and paper towels.
