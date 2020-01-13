“My name is Hanukkah and I’m about 7 years old. I’m a big black-and-white domestic short-hair. I’m already neutered, up-to-date on my shots and FIV/FeLv negative. I just want to snuggle up in your lap and hang out together. I’m very laid back and I get along with almost anybody. Can I come hang out at your house forever?”
If you are interested in Hanukkah or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
